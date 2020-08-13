KAZEMBE COLIN ARCHER

31, truck driver, died August 4. Survivors: mother: Sharon Cox; father: Colin Archer; sons: Kamari Archer, Khari Archer; siblings: Kimani Harrison, Kalsani Archer, Kobie Archer, Kibibi Archer. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Thursday at Memorial Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Service 11 a.m., Friday at 93rd Community Baptist Church.

