KELSON DENZEL MCKINNEY, SR.

82, retired chief of onboard services for Amtrak died February 1. Survivors include his wife: Alstene, sons: Bishop Kelson, Jr., (Gwendolyn) and Kendrick; daughter: Christine and Adopted daughters Colleen frazier (Larry) and Janeen and Julian Braynen, brothers: Edwards, JR., Eric (Rosemarie) and Lorenzo, seven grandchildren: Shaperia Tweddle (Peter), Latonya, precious, Raquelle, Rakin, Kayla and Kelson III and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; pets: Oreo and Maxy. Viewing 1 - 5 p.m., Today in the chapel. Private Service 10 a.m., Thursday. Donation can be made to: The Building Fund of the Church on the Incarnation. Funeral will be Live Stream via Facebook Live: “Wright & Young Funeral Home, Inc.” 

