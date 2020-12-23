KEVIN BECTON

KEVIN BECTON, 51, assistant chef for Bahamian Restaurant, died December 17. Survivors include his mother, Marsha Gundy-Jackson (Freddie); father, Johnny Becton (Demetrius); sons, Kevin “BJ” Chestang, Tevis McCall, Malik Becton, and Braylon Becton; daughters, Liz Welter (Jean Paul) and Kyann Becton; brothers, Patrick Becton(Demetryus) and Terrance Becton; one grandson; one granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 2-6 p.m., Today in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.

