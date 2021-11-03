KINDRA GREEN DOWNER b.k.a Peaches

KINDRA GREEN DOWNER b.k.a Peaches, 59, died October 8 in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Survivors include her husband: Lionel Downer Sr., sons: Lionel Jr., Corey and Ryan;  mother: Ida; brother: Burk and stepfather: George Shavers.  Viewing 4 - 6 p.m.,  Friday in the chapel. Service10 a.m., Saturday at Holy Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Opa-locka.

