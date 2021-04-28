KYRA CAMPBELL

25, educator for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died April 17. Survivors include her mother: Zona Martin; father: Craig Campbell Sr.; son: Kaydon Castor; brother: Craig Campbell Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church. 

Load entries