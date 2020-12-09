LAHKEETHA MEARS

LAHKEETHA MEARS, 35, security guard at Regions Security CO., died December 1. Survivors: Father: Edward Tyler; Mother: Jennifer Tyler; Daughter: Nikayla Mears Brother: Davon Mears and Edward Mears Jr.; Sisters: Sabrina Tyler and Teanna Tyler. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New 79st Word Church.

