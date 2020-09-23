LAKEISHA MICHELLE JOHNSON, 46, cashier for Walmart, died September 13 at Memorial Regional. Survivors: children: Ashley Johnson, Johnny Harris, Jasmine Marshall, Jordan Marshall, Enocch Marshall, Aleisha Smith, Quinton Marshall; mother Annie Johnson; sisters Gwendolyn Baker, Geraldine Johnson; brothers: Ronald Johnson, Ivory Lee Johnson. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Load entries