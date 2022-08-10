LARRY BARNEY GOLDEN

71, contractor for Home Construction, died July 30. Survivors include: daughters: Tivisha and Tavianna Butler, Tavinisha Butler (Orenthal Gaskin) and LaResia Golden; sisters: Mamie Golden and Vera Barney; three grandchildren and other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

