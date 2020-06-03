LARRY DEAN BURNEY

69, header at I.L.A, died May 30 at Baptist Hospital. Survivors: wife: Lynette Burney; daughter: Latarsha Burney, Yvette Washington; sons: Christopher Cockroft, Derrick, Joshua; sister: Edna Burney Austin; brothers: Jeffery Lamar, Warren Kelly. Viewing 5-8 p.m., Friday at Bethel Apostolic Temple. Service 10 a.m. Saturday.

Load entries