LASHAWN VERLIEEN ROBINSON

29, mail carrier for USPS, died August 4. Survivors: mother: Tiki Dawn Pyfrom; father: Shawn Robinson; daughter: Danyla Tikya Leblanc; son: Marshawn Burroughs, Khari Archer; brothers: Jahmari, Shawn Jr; sisters: Tikisha, Diamond, Ericka, Jania; godbrothers: Anthony, Travis, Ramon. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Thursday at Memorial Temple Missionary Baptist Church, 16600 NW 44 Court, Miami Gardens, FL 33054. Service 11 a.m., Friday at 93rd Community Baptist Church.

