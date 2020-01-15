LASHONDA SANDS

34, homemaker, died January 5 in New Orleans, LA. Survivors include her father, Kenneth Sands (Monique); mother, Theresa Sands; former husband, Patrick Crain; sons, Raymond Crain, Jesse Crain, and Brayden Crain; sister, Ashlynn Sands; grandparents, Oswald and Cornelia Sands and Samuel and Lucy Taylor; great-grandmother, Rosa Lee Payne; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 5-7:30 p.m., Friday at Fulford United Methodist Church. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Fulford United Methodist Church. 

Load entries