LATANGELA FIELDS

47, assistant manager, died March 21 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors: daughter, Keira Williams; sons, Kevin Williams, Kentrell Williams; sisters, Shamika and Tamika, Yolanda, Tammy, Gwen, Kimberley, Lareca; brothers, Andrew, Travis, Scoey, Steven. Service 1 p.m., Saturday.

