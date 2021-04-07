LATANIA FLEMING

41, elementary school teacher, died March 28 in Greewood, IN. Survivors include: her mother: Joyce Fleming; father: Lewis Brown;  wife: Lyrell Barfield; sons: Jakarrey Oliver and Darrin Daniels Jr.; siblings: Yolanda Fleming, Lewis Brown,  Leonard Brown, Norris Clarke and Jasmine Clarke, and three godchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and friends who  loved her dearly.  Memorial service 6 -11 p.m., Friday at MAGS Banquet Hall.

