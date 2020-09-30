LAWRENCE C SHORTER, 24, petty officer in the Navy, died September 20 in Jacksonvile, FL.
He is survived by his mom: Tammie Martin; father; Charl Shorter Jr: step mother; Latoya Harden; brothers: Daundra Martin, Charl Shorter III, Dion Shorter, Deveon Shorter, Jordan Shorter, David Shorter; sisters: Dyaundra Stroman, Mariah Shorter, Maranda Shorter, Tatiana Gaiter, Raushannah Shorter, Charmela Parker and a host aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and cousins. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Friday at Greater New Bethel of Liberty City, 1571 NW 68 Terrace, Miami, FL 33142. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at the church. Repast at 2409 NW 43 Street, Miami, FL. 33142. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial, Ft. Lauderdale.
