LEE ARTHUR GERALD SR.

85, retired tractor trailer operator for U.S. Postal Service died January 9 at Miami Jewish Home. Survivors include his daughter: Michelle Gerald; sons: Daniel Gerald and David Gerald; sisters-in-law: Annie Ruth Grice and Margaret Wallace; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Today in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Thursday, in the chapel.
