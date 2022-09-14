LEE MILLER BROWN SR.

98, retired barber, died September 10 at home. Viewing 9 a.m., Friday followed by service 10 a.m. at Greater St. Paul A.M.E. Church, located at 3680 Thomas Avenue, Coconut Grove, FL.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 11:53 pm
