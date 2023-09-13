LEON ROBINSON SR.

73, retired, died August 29 at Memorial West Hospital. Viewing 4 - 8 p.m., Friday followed by wake at Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Did you enjoy reading this article?

Use the star ratings below to let us know what you thought about the article you just read. We value your feedback. Thank you!

(0 Ratings)
Load comments