LEONA HELEN COOPER

90, retired microbiologist, died November 4 at home. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Today in the chapel located at 5727 NW 17 Avenue, Miami, FL 33142. Service 10 a.m., Thursday at St. Hugh Catholic Church located at 3460 Royal Road, Coconut Grove, FL.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 7:32 pm
