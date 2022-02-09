LEONA JOHNSON SWILLEY

85, retired educator for Miami-Dade County School Board, died January 27 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include her husband: Jack Swilley; son: Jeffrey Swilley (Dominique) daughter: Leah Swilley-Watts; brother: Chris “Doug” Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7:30 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at The Historic St. Agnes Episcopal Church.                                          

 

Load entries