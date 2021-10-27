LEONARD RAYE

82, retired contractor and entrepreneur self-employed died October 25 at Jackson North Hospital. Survivors include his son: Kevin Raye (Nakisha); daughters: Lanitcha Scanes and Raesha Zeigler; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Monday November 1 in the chapel.  Graveside Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 2 at Woodlawn South Cemetery.                                     

