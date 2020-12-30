LEROY WALKER

LEROY WALKER, 93, retired custodian, died December 20 in Nashville, TN.

Survivors: father to Dr. Dolores Walker Mathis and Dr. Janice Yvonne Walker, grandfather The Hon. Njeri Mathis Rutledge, great grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He preceded in death by his loving wife, Hattie Ann Walker, his son Leroy Walker, Jr. Leroy was a devoted family man who helped others and practiced the Christian faith he believed. Services were held. Service will be recorded and posted on Facebook at the Lewis-Wright FD page.

