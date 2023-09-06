LETITIA LEVON STEPHENSON

36, died August 25 at Baptist Hospital. Viewing 5 – 7p.m., Friday at Greater St. Matthews Holiness Church located at 1238 NW 9 Avenue, Florida City, FL. Service 2:30 p.m., Saturday at the Church of God In Christ located at 11760 SW 220 Street, Goulds, FL.

