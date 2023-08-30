LIEUTENANT WILLIE LEE GOLDEN

71, retired police officer, died August 22. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Thursday at Greater New Bethel Baptist Church. Service 11 a.m., Friday at the church.

 

