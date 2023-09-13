LILLIAN E. MATHIS

74, retired from AT&T, died August 27 at Jackson North Medical Center. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday at Beulah Baptist Church located at 3795 Frow Avenue, Coconut Grove, FL.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church.

