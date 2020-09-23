LILLIAN KEMP-GREEN, 78 retired educator of 33 years Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died September 17 in Palm Coast, FL. Viewing 5-7 p.m., Today at Mt. Olive United Holy Church 971 West 7th Street, St. Augustine, Fl 32084. Graveside Service 11a.m., Thursday Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road South, Flagler Beach, Fl 32136.

