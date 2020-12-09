LILLIE MAE DIXON COHENS

LILLIE MAE DIXON COHENS, 80, beautician at Beauty Salon died December 5. Survivors include: husband: Willie Ray Cohens; granddaughters: Sabrina Robinson and Cameo Matthews; sisters: Ernestine Jones of New York, Dorothy Dixon and Vivian Martin of Oklahoma; niece: Rubin Dixon Noel; Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Friday in the chapel.

