LILLIE MAE SMITH

90, retired caregiver, died April 30 at home. Survivors include her daughters: Sylvia Smith Groover (Paul) and Diane Smith Torres; son: Cornelius Hemingway (Geannett); brothers: Jackie Knox (Gloria) and Henry Knox(Belinda); 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel.  Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Apostolic Revival Center.

