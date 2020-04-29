LILLIE MARIE KNIGHTON-BRUNDIDGE

69, former resident of Miami and a 1970 alumnus of MNW Bulls died April 22 at home in Atlanta, GA. Due to the COVID – 19 restrictions, we are unable to have a traditional home-going celebration at this time. Arrangements are incomplete but for further details and updates, you can email cheddagirl4561@aol.com or ncs@bellsouth.net. You may send cards to the family to 6201 Huntingtonridge Rd, Mabelton, Georgia 30126.

Load entries