LINTON RAMBO JR.

85, retired from City of South Miami Public Works employee, died October 19 at South Miami Hospital. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m.,  Thursday at Macedonia Baptist Church, 3515 Douglas Road, Coconut Grove. Services 11 a.m., Friday at St. Paul AME Church, 1892 N.W. 51 Terrace, Miami, FL. 

