LORETTA HOLLAND

89, mother, grandmother, and fashionista, died July 18. Memorial service 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 10 a.m., Friday at Greater Bethel AME Church. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to education fund for her granddaughter. ZELLE: litpurplepanda@gmail.com/ 786.334.8986.
