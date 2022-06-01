Miami, FL (33127)

Today

Rain with thunderstorms by evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 75F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.