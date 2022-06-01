LUCILLE W. CARROLL

87, retired teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died May 21 at home. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m.,   Friday at Range Funeral Home, Miami chapel and Viewing 11 a.m., - 12 p.m., Saturday at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Homestead, FL. follow by service 12 p.m. at the church.

