LUCKNER BRUNO SR.

70, business owner for Auto Repair Shop, died November 16 at Mt. Sinai Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Patricia Ann Bruno; daughters: Lashonda Bruno, Madrid Bruno, Latrice Bruno-Morris, Laisha Patrice Despenose Bruno, Keisha Bruno, and Keiana Bruno; sons:  Luckner Bruno Jr., and Brenan Bruno; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel.  Service 10 a.m., Friday at Haitian Emanuel Baptist Church.  

