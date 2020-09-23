LUCRETIA CASSANDRA DENSON

LUCRETIA CASSANDRA DENSON, 58, retired cafeteria worker, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died September 15. Survivors include: father: Thomas Denson; sister: Donna Denson:, niece: Indya Denson; nephews: Delvon and Javon Denson, Viewing 3-7 p.m., Today. Final Rites and Burial in Toomsboro, GA.

