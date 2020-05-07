LURINE GREEN CLARKE

95, retired teacher, Miami-Dade County Public School, died April 30. Survivors include: son, Rodney E. Clarke; daughters, Carol J. Clarke and Elaine Clarke Dean (Emanuel); other relatives. Viewing 9:30-10 a.m., with service to follow at 10 a.m., Saturday at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church. Entombment: Caballero Rivero Dade North. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association in "In Memory of Lurine G. Clarke". Donations can be made via credit cards, checks or money orders. Credit card donations can be made through their website alz.org. Checks and money orders can be mailed to the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. They can be reached at 800-272-3900.

