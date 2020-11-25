MABLE D. MITCHELL

MABLE D. MITCHELL, 87, retired paraprofessional, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died November 18. Survivors include: daughter: Juliette Mitchell; sister: Doris Duffie; other relatives and friends. Viewing 5:30 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Private graveside service (seating reserved for the family only) 11 a.m., Saturday at Caballero Rivero Dade North.

