MAE LOIS COVINGTON

83, retired registered nurse for Jackson Memorial Hospital, died March 17 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include her daughter: Carol Covington; grandson, Stehson Covington; brother, Walter Covington (Barbara); sister: Arva Covington; great-nephew: Jerryn Covington, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3-7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11:30 a.m., Saturday at Cohen Temple Church of God in Christ.

Load entries