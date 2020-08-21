MAGGIE BENTICK

63, cook, died August 8 at Jackson Hospital. Survivors: Junius; children: Keno Tate, Sr, Clarence Pinder, Julius Bentick, Harvey Quashie, Chelsea Bentick; siblings: Susan Strachan, Brenda Taylor, Angela Taylor, Cecil Hall and Nevell Strachan. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

