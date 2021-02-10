MALCOLM GREGORY COOPER

69, supervisor, landscaper died February 5. Survivors include: wife: Goletha; mother: Dorothy Cooper; children: Sabrina, Tamika, Shakira, Malcolm Jr., Malcolm, III; brothers: Robert and Ricky Cooper (Vera); sisters: Stephanie Cooper (Anthony), Brendia Daniels (Jeremiah), Gail Harris (Willie), Carmen Mills, Stacy Neely and Linda Harrell; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment Caballero Rivero Southern.

Load entries