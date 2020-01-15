MALESA TEW COOK

44, bank teller for Bank of America, died January 10. Survivors include her husband, Trenard Cook; daughters, Jazmine Cook and Saniya Cook; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));