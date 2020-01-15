MALESA TEW COOK

44, bank teller for Bank of America, died January 10. Survivors include her husband, Trenard Cook; daughters, Jazmine Cook and Saniya Cook; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family.                               

Load entries