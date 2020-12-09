MALOIS EVERETT

MALOIS EVERETT, 76, retired teacher, Miami Dade Public School, died December 2 at home. Survivors include: husband Freddie Everett; daughter: Sabrena Nixon and sons: Ruban Roberts and Freddie Everett Jr. Viewing 5- 8 p.m., Thursday at First Baptist Church of Bunche Park. Service 11 a.m., Friday at the Church. Please send all flowers to Royal Funeral Service, 17475 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens, FL. 33056.

Load entries