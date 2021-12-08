MARGARET D. PHILLIPS

79, retired bus aide, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, died, November 25. Survivors include: daughter: Brigitti Phillips; brother: L.C. Day (Cassandra); sisters: Doris L King and Zenobia L Harris(Robert) other relatives and friends. Viewing 10 a.m., Saturday with service to follow at 11 a.m., at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Southern Memorial.

 

