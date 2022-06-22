MARGARET ELIZABETH SUTHERLAND FORBES

77, retired manager for United States Post Office, died June 3 in Brunswick, Georgia. Survivors includes companion: Johnnie Batts; brother: Dexter Sutherland; daughters: Anna Hartfield, Kathleen Emmers, Marjorie Forbes and Sharon Forbes-Armstrong. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at St. James AME Church, located at 1845 NW 65 Street, Miami, FL 33147. Repast located at 3431 NW 11 Avenue, Miami, FL 33127.

