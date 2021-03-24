MARGIE LEE GILMORE

74, housewife, died March 20 at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Survivors include: children: William, Johnnie, Calvin, Adrienne Collins and Kimberly Gilmore; sisters: Caroley Nash, Brenda Chambers, Jane Williams, Wendy Owens, Freddie Raiford and Willie Britt. Viewing 12 - 8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. 

