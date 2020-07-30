MARIA D. BULLARD

77, retired security officer for Henry Lee Security, died July 14. Survivors include her daughters, Antonette Adams (Steven), Andrea Bullard and Kimberly Bullard; sons, Anthony Chrinshor and Kendall Noel (Kimberly); and a host of sorrowing grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.  Services were held July 18.  

