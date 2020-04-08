MARILYN ANN MCGHEE

67, retired customer service representative, Bellsouth, died March 30. Survivors include: daughter, Monique Swanson Smith (Stacey); grandchildren; sisters, Jannie Chapman and Carrie Graham (Roosevelt); other relatives. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Friday. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at New Jerusalem Primitive Baptist Church. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North 

Load entries