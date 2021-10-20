MARILYN MARIE RAY

58, vice president of South Florida Letter Carriers Branch 1071 NALC, died October 13. Viewing 5 - 8 p.m., Friday at South Florida Letter Carriers Union Hall, 4225 Flamingo Road, Miramar, FL 33027. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church, 2330 NW 93 Street, Miami, FL 33147. The family asks for any charitable donation to be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance(ocrahope.org).  Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade

Load entries