MARJORIE BECKFORD-BROOKS

62, retired AT&T customer representative, died January 31 in Atlanta, GA. Survivors include:  mother: Clara Williams-Edgecombe; brother/uncle: Ollie Caison; daughter: Charlean Black; Son: Charles Black, Jr; grandchildren: Nicole, Jasman, Daniel, Trey, Charles III, Michael and Isaiah;  and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and close friends. Viewing: 3 - 8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday, at Bethel Apostolic Temple, 250-person capacity and streaming via Facebook Live: “Wright & Young Funeral Home, Inc.”

