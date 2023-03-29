MARSHALL GASKIN LEWIS

75, social worker for  Public Health Trust, died March 25 at Aventura Hospital.  Survivors include wife: Sandra Sears-Lewis; children: Marshall Jones and Cherisse Smith; three grandchildren and brother: Peter Lewis.  Service 1 p.m., Saturday, at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.  In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Chapman Partnership for the Homeless.

