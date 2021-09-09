Card of Thanks
MARTHA CLAYTON DAY
The family of the late Martha Clayton DAY is forever grateful for those of you who during her illness and subsequent passing were instrumental in our daily navigation of this unprecedented experience.
Today our hearts are still saddened at the passing of our beloved, however we want you, our well wishers, to know just how much your acts of love and concern meant to us. Your calls were encouraging to say the least, your delicacies were delicious and sustaining, your monetary gifts were supporting and your outpouring of love empowered us to face one of the most difficult periods in our lives. A special thank you to those who donated to the Martha C. Day Educational Scholarship Fund. Your generosity will be rewarded, knowing that a deserving young scholar will reap the benefits of a good education, just as Martha desired.
We extend special thanks to the Dade County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Rev. Robert Roundtree and the members of First Baptist Church of Brownsville, Bishop Victor Curry and the New Birth Baptist Church family, the staff of Range Funeral Home and all the many others too numerous to mention at this moment and in this venue.
We give God praise for you no matter the act and we want you to know that the burden of our great lost was made bearable because of you. You made sure that our loved one was taken care of and celebrated with love, dignity and respect during her transition.
Forever in our hearts, her loving and devoted daughter, Kathleen Day Thurston and family.
